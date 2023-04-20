New South Lake Park opens in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — The Ayman family got a first-hand look at San Marcos' newest park, as South Lake Park is now open to the public.

"We are absolutely stoked about any new parks in the area," says Jonathan Aymin. "We have a bunch of kids, and it's nice because it's so secluded. You don't even feel like you are close to the neighborhood; you feel like you are in nature and removed from the city."

The 10-acre site includes a mile-long hiking trail as well as a lake for fishing.

"Fishing will be allowed at this lake, says Chris Robbins, who is the Public Information Officer of the Vallecitos Water District. "You have to follow standard fishing requirements such as getting your fishing license."

The park had been in the works since 2005, so the grand opening was a credit to perseverance.

"I think when the redevelopment funding went away in the state of California, that kind of sank the effort," says Robbins. "What is here now is a trail and a lake and a little park, but it's not to the magnitude that both the district and the city of San Marcos originally had in mind."

When you visit South Lake Park, you will notice the nice trails and well as the lake. The lake also happens to come with a little history lesson.

"Back in the early 1980s, this lake was a delivery system for Coronado Hills and the downtown San Marcos area. At some point, however, there was a choice made that this water, with all the impurities from the runoff, wasn't going to be usable anymore."

City officials say South Lake Park is an example of true vision.

