NCTD releases visual analysis and mapping for Del Mar bluffs fence proposal

DEL MAR, Calif. (CNS) — The North County Transit District released a visual analysis Friday for the fence project proposed for construction along the railway on the Del Mar bluffs.

The agency said the current plan to erect nearly 7,000 feet of fencing along the bluff includes several modifications implemented following public input.

These include reducing the overall fence length from 12,960 feet to 6,876 feet, reducing fence heights from six to four feet for around half of the project, and, in some areas, replacing proposed chain-link fencing with post-and-cable fencing.

NCTD said the newly released analysis "addresses the potential effects of the fencing on public viewsheds."

The complete analysis, mapping, and simulations can be viewed at https://gonctd.com/about-nctd/safety-security/trespasser-mitigation/city-of-del- mar-information/.

"The mapping and visual analysis are the next step in NCTD's collaboration with the Coastal Commission and the city of Del Mar to enhance safety, rail service reliability and provide safe and legal access to the beaches in Del Mar," an NCTD statement reads.

The fencing proposal is part of a plan to bolster safety amid concerns of railway trespassers who have been struck by trains.

However, some Del Mar residents have insisted the project will raise its own safety issues in terms of eroding the already unstable bluffs and hindering a potential evacuation route in case of a wildfire. Residents have also complained that the fence project will unduly impede their access to the beach.

NCTD said a working group established by Del Mar, the Coastal Commission, and NCTD will continue meeting to evaluate project alternatives, with a Dec. 31 deadline for completion of the working group's efforts to come to a negotiated agreement for the project.