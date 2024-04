OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Multiple pedestrians were hospitalized after a crash on Sunday night, authorities said.

The incident happened around 7:38 p.m. at 4141 Oceanside Blvd. According to the Oceanside Fire Department, three people were transported to local hospitals after the crash.

Two of the patients sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while one is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.