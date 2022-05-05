Multiple explosions reported in Vista under investigation

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Several explosions that were reported in Vista Wednesday are being investigated by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said three explosions “occurred in open areas and parking lots with no obvious target or motivation.”

The explosions were reported in the following areas:

11:30 a.m. in 900 block of East Vista Way

1:24 p.m. in 100 block of E. East Drive

2:41 p.m. in 400 block of East Drive

The blasts led to two small fires, but the fires were quickly put out, officials said.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and officials added that the explosions did not cause any property damage.

The sheriff’s department is asking the public to call 911 if they see a device that seems suspicious or out of place.

Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating the three explosions.