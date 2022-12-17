Mt. Soledad hosts their first Wreaths Across America ceremony honoring veterans ahead of the holidays

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - For the first time, 153 wreaths were laid throughout Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla to honor veterans this Saturday morning.

Every December, National Wreaths Across America is celebrated nationally, with more than 3,400 locations spread out throughout the 50 states, according to their website.

There are more than 5,000 plaques on the walls of the memorial. Each of these black granite plaques features the various legacies of each veteran through their photos and stories.

Jennifer Givens is the membership program manager at Mt. Soledad, who comes from a military background. Givens said these plaques honor and preserve the legacy of these veterans.

“We are the only memorial that honors veterans, both living and deceased,” Givens said. “Many of the veterans on these walls will actually be here today, and their family members to honor them and to remember.”

Among the thousands of plaques, two of the veterans featured are Brigadier General Michael I. Neil and his grandfather Sgt. Major Jean “Cheesy” Neil.

M. Neil was a decorated Vietnam veteran and served with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marines.

He was presented with the Navy Cross through his courage, gallantry and tenacity, according to the memorial’s executive director and retired Sgt. Major Neil O’Connell.

“We’re honored to be able to have veterans such as General Neil, family members, brothers and sisters, husbands and wives here at the memorial,” O’Connell said.

Currently, there are only ten locations in San Diego that take part in this memorial ceremony. O’Connell said that it is important, during this holiday season, to remember our active duty military men and women serving abroad, across the world.

“Many aren’t with us today. They’ve given their lives in the call of duty, and we have a duty to them here, at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, to remember their legacy,” O’Connell said. “We tell their stories here. Each one of these faces has a story.”

