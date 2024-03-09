Mountain lion killed in Oceanside car crash, unknown if related to previous sightings police say

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) — Oceanside Police said an unlikely collision occurred Friday night between a mountain lion and a car near North River Road and Wilshire.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an animal where they found the mountain lion dead.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to examine the animal.

On Thursday night, police had advised residents to beware of wildlife presencenear downtown Oceanside following multiple sightings of a mountain lion.

Lieutenant Michael Provence with Oceanside PD said they could not confirm at this time if the animal killed in the traffic collision is the same one from Thursday's spotting.

