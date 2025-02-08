Motorists arrest for DUI, cocaine possession at Escondido DUI checkpoint

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Police arrested two people for driving under the influence of alcohol and 12 were cited for driving without a license at a DUI/sobriety inspection held by the Escondido Police Department, authorities said today.

The checkpoint was held between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday at San Pasqual Valley Road and Oak Hill Drive, the department said.

In addition to the DUI arrests, one of the arrested drivers was also charged with cocaine possession and four other motorists were cited for driving with a suspended license, police said.

Police made contact with 529 motorists out of 870 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, the department said. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the roads.

