Motorcyclist killed in crash on Coast Highway in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles on Coast Highway in Oceanside on Saturday afternoon.

The Oceanside Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 1:53 p.m. after receiving reports of the crash near West Street. According to authorities, a group of five to six sport motorcycles was traveling north on Coast Highway when one rider slowed down for a vehicle that was stopped in the northbound lane, intending to make a left turn.

A second rider, who did not notice the first slowing down, rear-ended the motorcycle in front. Both riders were thrown from their motorcycles and slid into oncoming traffic, police said.

One of the riders was struck by a Toyota Yaris traveling southbound on Coast Highway. The second rider continued past the Yaris and collided with another vehicle.

The rider struck by the Toyota suffered severe head and chest injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. The second rider sustained injuries but was treated at the scene. The drivers of the vehicles involved were not injured.

The Oceanside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Officer Jose Gomez at (760) 435-4952.

