Motorcyclist killed in collision with trailer on I-5

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) – A motorcycle slammed into the back of a horse trailer on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton early Wednesday morning, killing the 20-year-old rider.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened on the southbound side of I-5 near Las Pulgas Road at around 12:36 a.m.

CHP officials said a Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle operated by a 20-year-old man was on the No. 3 lane when for unknown reasons it crashed into the back of an empty horse trailer that was being towed by a Ford pickup truck.

The motorcyclist, a Lakewood resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck’s 29-year-old male driver was not injured, CHP officials said.

The response to the crash led to the closure of multiple lanes in the area for almost two hours.

CHP officials are asking that anyone with information on the collision contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.