Motorcyclist killed after crashing into telephone pole in Encinitas

Posted at 2:52 PM, Nov 06, 2023
ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A motorcyclist died after striking a telephone pole on Encinitas Boulevard Sunday morning.

The accident was reported at 8:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Encinitas Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and paramedics on scene conducted life saving measures on the victim, who was the only person on the motorcycle when the crash happened.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was traveling eastbound and drove off the road, causing the crash, officials said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station Traffic Division at (760) 966-3500.

