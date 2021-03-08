Motorcyclist hurt after hitting power pole in Pauma Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was injured after striking a power pole Sunday on a state road in the community of Pauma Valley.

The accident was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. at 16650 state Route 76, just west of Sams Mountain Road, said Juan Escobar of the California Highway Patrol.

The rider on the eastbound Harley-Davidson veered slightly left and avoided a westbound truck, but lost control and clipped a different vehicle, then struck a power pole and was ejected, Escobar said.

The unidentified motorcyclist was flown to Palomar Hospital for treatment, according to Cal Fire.

No further information on his injuries was available.

The CHP is investigating the accident.