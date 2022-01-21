Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Motorcyclist dies in crash on W. Valley Parkway in Escondido

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Escondido Police Department
Escondido police
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 13:44:45-05

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A speeding motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a crash on an Escondido street, police confirmed.

Escondido Police said the deadly wreck happened just after 7 p.m. on West Valley Parkway, near 9th Avenue.

According to police, a motorcycle “had been traveling at a high rate of speed” on westbound W. Valley Parkway and just crossed 9th Avenue when the rider lost control and crashed into a streetlight and utility box on the west side of the street.

Emergency personnel responded, but despite life-saving measures, the unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact EPD Traffic Division Officer Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER