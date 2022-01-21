Motorcyclist dies in crash on W. Valley Parkway in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A speeding motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a crash on an Escondido street, police confirmed.

Escondido Police said the deadly wreck happened just after 7 p.m. on West Valley Parkway, near 9th Avenue.

According to police, a motorcycle “had been traveling at a high rate of speed” on westbound W. Valley Parkway and just crossed 9th Avenue when the rider lost control and crashed into a streetlight and utility box on the west side of the street.

Emergency personnel responded, but despite life-saving measures, the unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact EPD Traffic Division Officer Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.