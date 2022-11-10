Miramar Reservoir to suspend some water activities for pipeline project

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Beginning next week, some water activities at Miramar Reservoir will be suspended until early next year as a result of work on the city's Pipeline Project.

Tunneling into the reservoir is expected to be completed in early 2023, and by mid-2023, construction of the pipeline is scheduled to begin, according to the city. It is unknown how long the second phase will take.

Canoeing, kayaking, boating and tubing will be suspended while work is being done, according to the city. Shore areas including picnic and barbecue areas, paths and shore fishing will remain accessible, however.

"This Pipeline Project is a crucial part of the Pure Water Program that will be vital to providing drinking water in the future," said Juan Guerreiro, director of the city's Public Utilities Department.

The Pipeline Project involves the installation of a one-mile pipeline at Miramar Reservoir, which is expected to provide the city with nearly half of its water supply by 2035 through Pure Water San Diego, a phased multiyear program that will use purification technology to clean recycled water and produce safe, high-quality drinking water, according to the city.

Further information about the Pure Water Program and the Pipeline Project is available by calling 833-647-7973.