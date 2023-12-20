Minivan crashes into wall in Encinitas, driver killed

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) -- A minivan crashed into a wall in Encinitas late Tuesday night, leaving the driver dead, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Via Cantebria, according to authorities.

While the cause of the single-vehicle collision is under investigation, authorities confirmed the driver -- the van’s sole occupant -- died at the scene.

The street was shut down in both directions and a Sig Alert was issued for the area due to the emergency response.