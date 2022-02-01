Mental health clinics for veterans to open in March in Oceanside, Los Angeles

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Cohen Veterans Network announced Monday it is poised to open two clinics in California this year -- including one in Oceanside -- to address the mental health needs of veterans.

More than 33,000 post-9/11 veterans, nearly 40,000 active-duty service members and more than 31,000 military family members will be eligible for care at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Oceanside, according to a statement from the Cohen Veterans Network.

The clinics set to open this year in Oceanside and Los Angeles are the second and third Cohen Clinics to open in California, following the Mission Valley clinic that opened in 2019.

The Oceanside clinic, which will be located at 3609 Ocean Ranch Blvd, Ste. 120, is expected to begin serving clients virtually in March.

"There are many factors in play these days which are negatively impacting our mental health, including the continued challenges of COVID-19 and the possibilities of future deployments. We are here to serve veterans, active duty and families throughout the entire state of California," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, president/CEO of CVN. "We are expanding on our proven success in San Diego and scaling up to the meet the additional need."

The clinics will also offer telehealth services statewide, during which clients can receive face-to-face video therapy at home.

Akilah Templeton, CEO of CVN partner Veterans Village of San Diego, called the telehealth services "critical and a game changer, especially in Southern California where we have seen the number of COVID-19 cases rise significantly in recent months."