Medical building fire forces evacuation in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Firefighters Monday evening knocked down a blaze that started on the roof of a medical building, which was safely evacuated in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department official said.

The fire was first reported at 6:23 p.m. at 16981 Via Tazon, according to SDFD Battalion Chief Dave Pilkerton.

Pilkerton said people in the single-story medical building were evacuated, with no injuries reported.

Crews knocked down the fire at 6:41 p.m., he said.

The tentative cause was construction work being done on the roof, Pilkerton said, adding that crews were checking to see that the fire hadn't spread elsewhere in the building.

No damage estimate was immediately available.