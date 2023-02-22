Mardi Gras celebrations underway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some San Diegans skipped work, opting to participate in Tuesday's Mardi Gras celebrations.

Louisiana Purchase, a bar and cocktail restaurant in North Park, was filled with customers coming out to celebrate Fat Tuesday shortly after it opened for lunch.

Many came decked out from head to toe in costumes.

"My hat is specially made from a company in New Orleans. It's a little hat shop on Royal Street called Fifi Mahony's, so I had it designed just for this," said Cydney Dixon, a former resident of Louisiana who now lives in San Diego.

While it was Fat Tuesday, the party started days ago at Nola on Fifth Avenue, a New Orleans-inspired restaurant.

Owner Shane Archer said having authentic food is key. It's why he flies in bread to San Diego from Louisiana.

"The people that come," Archer said. "I mean they, they really look for that taste of home, and we have that here."

Back in North Park at Louisiana Purchase, manager Tanisha Newman said she was thrilled to see so many people out on what might be the best day of business this year.

"It's insane," Newman said. "We opened up at noon, and as soon as we opened up, we filled up, and we've been selling king cakes since Valentine's Day."

