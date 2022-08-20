Man to stand trial for murder in Rancho Penasquitos woman's death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who allegedly killed a woman in her Rancho Penasquitos condominium was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge.

Parrish Juan Chambers Jr., 44, is accused in the death of 45-year-old Nahal Connie Dadkhah, whose body was found just before 8:30 a.m. June 15 at a condo in the 9300 block of Twin Trails Drive.

SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said that responding officers found Dadkhah "obviously deceased" inside the condo, while Chambers was located at the residence and arrested.

According to preliminary hearing testimony, Dadkhah's body was found wrapped in a blanket on her couch. Deputy Medical Examiner Greg Pizarro, who performed Dadkhah's autopsy, testified that she suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head.

Responding officers found blood smeared on the floor and walls of the condo, along with a broken sliding glass door. SDPD Det. Steven Choy said fragments of glass were strewn about the interior of the residence, indicating the window was shattered from outside of the condo.

Chambers allegedly told a homicide detective that he and the victim were in a relationship and that he would stay at the condo occasionally.

According to SDPD Det. Christopher Murray, Chambers told him that he and Dadkhah had fallen asleep on the couch and when he woke up in the morning, she was dead. Murray testified that Chambers said he didn't notice any of the injuries to her face or body.

When asked to explain numerous injuries Chambers had on his arms and legs, he told Murray that he may have sustained injuries from picking up pieces of broken glass from the sliding glass door, Murray testified. Chambers also told the detective that the sliding glass door was already broken when he arrived at the condo on the evening of June 14.

In a news release announcing Chambers' arrest, the police department said officers had been to the condo the previous evening on a report of a disturbance there involving Chambers, but left after being unable to make contact with him or anyone else inside.

Several of Dadkhah's neighbors told news outlets that they called police on the night of June 14 to report a man had broken into her condo and that sounds of a fight could be heard inside, but officers did not arrive until more than 90 minutes after the first 911 call.

Shebloski told NBC7 that officers couldn't confirm that a disturbance was taking place and there was information indicating that Chambers might live there.

One of Dadkhah's friends, Shannon Jones, told outlets that Chambers and Dadkhah never dated and that he had met her a few years earlier at an organization where she worked.

Chambers had been ordered to stay away from Dadkhah due to his 2020 conviction in a vandalism case in which Dadkhah was the victim. Nonetheless, neighbors say he was at the condo on numerous occasions. Murray testified that surveillance footage from a neighbor's residence showed that in April of 2022, Chambers had been at the condo and shoved Dadkhah down onto a stairwell in the courtyard of her apartment.

Chambers remains in custody without bail.