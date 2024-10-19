Man suffers major injuries in stabbing in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A man was severely injured Saturday from a stabbing in Escondido, authorities said.

Officers responded around 12:50 a.m. Saturday to reports of a possible shooting in the 1200 block of North Broadway, near the intersection of East El Norte Parkway, according to the Escondido Police Department.

"The suspects were reported as a group of four adult males with intoxication involved and are at large," a public information officer with the department told City News Service.

The victim, who was described as a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

It was discovered that a shooting had not occurred, but a man was stabbed, officials said.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available, and what prompted the stabbing was unclear.

