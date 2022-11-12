Watch Now
Man shot in the leg in Encinitas

San Diego County sheriff's deputies
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 6:57 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 09:57:07-05

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and the shooter is at large Saturday in Encinitas.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriffs' Department's North Coastal Station were called at 9:45 p.m. Friday to the Santa Fe Liquor Store in the 500 block of Santa Fe Drive where the victim sought help after being shot, said Lt. Christopher Lawrence.

Paramedics from the Encinitas Fire Department arrived and treated the victim at the scene.

A witness told deputies the victim was possibly in a physical altercation with another man before the shooting took place, Lawrence said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a dark hooded jacket and black pants.

