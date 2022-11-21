Watch Now
Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Ramona

Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 21, 2022
RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - An unidentified man suffered serious injuries early Monday when a car hit him as he was trying to cross a rural roadway in northeastern San Diego County, authorities said.

The 2020 Nissan Sentra struck the pedestrian on Route 67 near Rancho De Oro Drive in Ramona at about 1:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the man to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of major injuries, said officer Jared Grieshaber, a CHP spokesman.

It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the accident.

