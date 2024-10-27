Man killed in wrong-way crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A man driving in the wrong direction on a highway in Oceanside died after colliding with another vehicle, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on state Route 76, just west of Melrose Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The man reported driving in the wrong direction was behind the wheel of a tan Buick Century when he collided with a white Honda Clarity, police said. He suffered major injuries and died at the scene shortly afterward.

The man's identity was not immediately available.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Stephanie Zamora, 20, of Oceanside. She was taken to Palomar Hospital in Escondido and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

According to police, alcohol and/or drugs were suspected to be factors in the crash.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Officer Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.

