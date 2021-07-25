Watch
Man killed in head-on crash in Vista

Posted at 6:39 AM, Jul 25, 2021
VISTA (CNS) - A 44-year-old man died Saturday when the Mazda sedan he was driving crashed head-on into a pickup in Vista.

The crash occurred about 1:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Vale Terrace Drive, according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Hernan Gonzalez.

A preliminary investigation revealed the white sedan was speeding eastbound on Vale Terrace Drive, lost control and collided head-on with a westbound Chevrolet Silverado, Gonzalez said.

The Mazda driver was taken by paramedics to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the sergeant said. His 44-year-old female passenger was hospitalized in serious condition.

The 77-year-old man driving the pickup was taken by paramedics to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with serious injuries not believed life- threatening, Gonzalez said.

" At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision," he said.

