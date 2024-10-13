Man Killed in Bicycle Collision in Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (CNS) — A man riding a bicycle was killed Saturday when he lost control and crashed in Del Mar.

The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

"When deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station arrived on the scene, they found an approximately 60-year-old man with serious injuries lying on the ground," the office reported in a statement. "Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies say the man lost control of his bicycle and crashed."

It appeared that no other vehicles were involved in the collision, officials said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died, according to the department. It was unclear what prompted the cyclist to lose control and crash.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the crash to call the North Coastal Sheriff's Station Traffic Division at 760-966-3555.