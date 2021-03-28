Man injured in North County crash

RANCHO BERNARDO (CNS) - A driver was injured in a traffic collision Sunday when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the rear of two vehicles, police said.

The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. Sunday on northbound Pomerado Road at the intersection with Rancho Bernardo Drive, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Two vehicles were stopped at the red light when a 70-year-old man driving a four-door sedan failed to stop and crashed into both vehicles, Martinez said.

The driver who hit the two vehicles suffered a fractured pelvis and was taken to the hospital, the officer said.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.

