Man fatally injured in crash with vehicle driven by hit-and-run motorist

VISTA (CNS) - A man in Vista was fatally injured in a crash with a vehicle driven by a hit-and-run motorist, authorities said Sunday.

A white Lexus sedan, possibly an IS300, was going southbound on East Vista Way and struck a man crossing westbound on East Vista Way, said Sgt. Hernan Gonzalez of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies and the Vista Fire Department were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash scene at the intersection of East Vista Way and Arcadia Avenue and came upon a man lying in the roadway, Gonzalez said.

Paramedics rushed the man to Palomar Medical Center Escondido, where he was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, he said.

The white Lexus sedan fled northbound on East Vista Way toward Fallbrook.

