Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Man dies after driving into parked car in Rancho Bernardo

items.[0].image.alt
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 12:53 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 15:53:57-05

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (CNS) — A 28-year-old man died Sunday after his 2000 Lexus crashed into a parked vehicle on Rancho Bernardo Road.

The crash happened at 5:24 a.m. Sunday in the 12100 block of Rancho Bernardo Road, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The man was driving eastbound when he veered to the right for unknown reasons and struck a parked vehicle.

The impact deployed the airbags, the officer said. The driver was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

The crash caused the parked vehicle to travel forward and another five cars were hit in a chain reaction, Foster said.

Traffic units responded and were handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER