Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Man dies after being struck by vehicle on State Route 78 in Oceanside

california_highway_patrol_chp_suv.jpg
KGTV
california_highway_patrol_chp_suv.jpg
Posted at 7:58 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 10:58:07-04

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on state Route 78 in Oceanside, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man from Oceanside was driving a blue Toyota Corolla westbound on Route 78, just east of Emerald Drive, when he struck a man who was walking on the freeway for unknown reasons, according to the CHP.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital where he died due to his injuries, according to the CHP. The driver of the Toyota did not suffer any injuries.

It was not yet known if alcohol and or drugs contributed to the fatal collision, and an investigation was ongoing, according to the CHP.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!