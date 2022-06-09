Man dies after being shot near Oceanside skatepark

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was shot and killed near an Oceanside skatepark early Thursday morning, police said.

Oceanside Police told ABC 10News that officers were dispatched to Lewis Street and Thunder Drive in response to a report of a gunshot just after 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man with a single gunshot wound near John Landes Skatepark.

Despite life-saving measures, the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are hoping to obtain surveillance video from nearby homes and interview any witnesses as part of their investigation.