Man convicted of murder in girlfriend's Encinitas slaying

Posted at 5:27 PM, Oct 15, 2021
ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) — A man was convicted of first-degree murder Friday for the death of his girlfriend at an Encinitas home the couple shared.

Henry Cowen, 43, was found guilty by a Vista jury late Friday afternoon for the murder of 43-year-old Sabrina Lukosky, who was reported missing by her family on Oct. 3, 2019. Her body was found less than a week later inside a small structure on the rear part of a property on Summit Avenue.

Deputies were alerted to a foul odor and served a search warrant at a home in the neighborhood, sheriff's Lt. Michael Blevins said.

An autopsy revealed Lukosky had been strangled, and that several of her ribs had been broken, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune's coverage of Cowen's preliminary hearing in early 2020.

A warrant was obtained for Cowen's arrest and he was taken into custody in Riverside about three days after Lukosky's body was discovered.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for Cowen, who will have a bench trial regarding his prior convictions on Monday.

