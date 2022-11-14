Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - A 35-year-old man has been taken into custody following a shooting that left a woman injured in Escondido Sunday.

The shooting was reported around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at West Lincoln Avenue near North Escondido Boulevard, police said.

The victim, who was shot in her abdomen, was taken to a hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.