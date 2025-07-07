Man arrested for allegedly robbing Ramona resident's wallet

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — A man was arrested for allegedly threatening another man with a metal pole and robbing him of his wallet in Ramona, the sheriff's office announced today.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the Terre at Oak Apartments, located on the 100 block of 14th Street, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said an resident taking out trash was approached by a man wielding a metal pole. The suspect demanded the victims wallet, which was handed to him before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The victim filed a report with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office and contacted officials hours later after spotting the suspect at a Bank of America on the 1400 block of Main Street.

Sheriff deputies and detectives responded to the scene to take the suspect into custody and conduct an investigation.

The suspect has since been identified at 40-year-old Ruben Jimenez Jr.

Authorities said a search warrant was served at the suspects home where they were able to identify the vehicle used during the robbery, the vicitm's wallet and the suspect's weapon.

Jimenez was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of robbery and resisting arrest, according to SDSO.

