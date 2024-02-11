Man arrested after driving truck into Ramona Sheriff's substation

RAMONA (CNS) — A 21-year-old motorist was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism for allegedly ramming his pickup truck into a gate at a sheriff's substation in Ramona, authorities said today.

Jorge Aguilar was one of three people -- in a group of six -- who were arrested on suspicion of being in illegal possession of concealed firearms and narcotics at about 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of La Brea and Ramona streets, according to Detective Thomas Sutton of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

``He was released from the Ramona sheriff's substation with a notice to appear in court,'' Sutton said. ``The two others who were arrested were booked on felony firearm and drug-related charges.''

At about 7:30 a.m., Aguilar allegedly returned to the sheriff's Ramona substation in a pickup truck and rammed the back gate, then fled the scene before deputies could respond, Sutton said.

``Deputies identified Aguilar as the driver of the vehicle thanks to nearby residents who witnessed the collision,'' he said. ``Shortly thereafter, deputies located Aguilar's damaged truck parked at his home in Ramona.''

Deputies contacted Aguilar, who was taken into custody without incident. Authorities said he will face an additional charge of felony vandalism, based on the severity of the damage to the gate. He was booked at the San Diego Central Jail.

