Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting women at The Shoppes at Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting multiple women at a Carlsbad shopping mall, police announced.

Carlsbad Police said Brandon Cabrera was taken into custody last week in connection with several reported sexual battery incidents at The Shoppes at Carlsbad.

Police provided the following information on the incidents allegedly involving Cabrera:

Feb. 7, 2022: Cabrera reportedly followed a female victim around the Macy’s department store, walked up behind her, and sexually battered her by grabbing a part of her body. After the incident, Cabrera ran from the area.

May 2, 2022: Cabrera reportedly followed a female victim leaving the same shopping center. Once she entered her vehicle, Cabrera sexually battered her by grabbing a part of her body. The victim chased Cabrera, but he got away.

Police noted that a third person recently reported that in May 2021, Cabrera allegedly “approached her from behind and sexually battered her.”

Police said Cabrera was arrested on May 6 “with the assistance of The Shoppes at Carlsbad and Macy’s department store employees.”

Cabrera was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on three separate sexual battery counts.

Police believe there may be more victims, and the department is asking victims or anyone with information on the incidents to contact Carlsbad PD Det. Dzung Luc at 442-339-2173 or dzung.luc@carlsbadca.gov.