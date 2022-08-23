Man and dog injured in San Marcos stabbing, suspects arrested

SAN MARCOS (CNS) — Two men were arrested Tuesday in an early morning stabbing in San Marcos that sent a man and a dog to hospitals.

Johnnie Kousol, 44, and 32-year-old Deon Palmer were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals and conspiracy.

Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, two friends and a dog were walking on a bike trail in the 800 block of Rancheros Drive at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday when the suspects confronted them, authorities said.

The suspects threw a glass bottle at the dog, injuring the animal's face. A fight between the victim and suspects ensued, resulting in the victim being stabbed multiple times.

The unidentified victim, who suffered multiple cuts and punctures, was able to get away from the suspects and later received help from a third person, who called 911.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Kousol and Palmer fled the scene, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies located Palmer at the intersection of East Mission Road and Bennett Avenue in San Marcos. They later found Kousol just before 7 a.m. in the 200 block of Woodland Parkway, also in San Marcos.

The dog was treated for a laceration by a veterinarian, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 858-510-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.