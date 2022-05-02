Man accused of trying to walk away with child at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) – A man suspected of trying to walk away with a 5-year-old girl at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas is being sought by authorities.

Officials with the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station said the incident occurred at the beach, in the 400 block of W. B Street, around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials stated: “An unidentified male took the hand of a five-year-old child and attempted to walk away with her. The mother of the child saw this. The mother took a hold of her daughter's hand and yelled at the male. The unidentified male fled in a southern direction. The child was not hurt and is safe with her mother.”

Officials described the man as white, in his mid-30s, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds and skinny. He had blonde hair that was short or in a possible buzz-cut.

He was wearing gray sweatpants and no shoes or shirt at the time of the incident.

Sheriff’s officials said detectives are investigating the incident.