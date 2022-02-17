Los Angeles man accused of stealing truck on Valentine's Day arrested in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH (CNS) - A man was in a San Diego County jail cell Thursday in connection to a semi-truck that was stolen in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day.

The Los Angeles Police Department alerted the California Highway Patrol that a semi-truck was stolen from a parking lot at around 7 a.m. Monday.

CHP Oceanside area officers located the vehicle while patrolling Interstate 5 south near Via de La Valle and made a traffic enforcement stop at state Route 56 at 5:25 p.m.

Clarence Taylor of Los Angeles, 60, was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft.