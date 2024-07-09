Local HVAC companies stay busy during heat

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Christopher Rogers lives in San Marcos with his 20-year-old parrot and his wife. Last night, their house had no air conditioning.

"The windows were open. The fans were blowing. I had a fan I brought in from the garage, so we could at least try to get some sleep, so I could go to work today," said Rogers.

The A/C was off because water that dripped from the unit caused its condensation drain to clog. Rogers needed to get it fixed ASAP.

"Personally, my family member is having a procedure done. The house would not be cool enough to recuperate in after that. It is also concerning as you get older. We are past our 60's," he added.

"I like helping out the community. I take pride and ownership in every aspect of my job," said Ezra Perez.

Perez worked up a sweat while he fixed Rogers’ unit. He works for Mauzy Heating Air & Solar. The company tells us they got 1,500 phone calls just last week, with the majority of them being about A/C units.

"A lot of them are elderly folks. Unfortunately, some of them have health conditions and stuff like that. We want to make sure their systems are operating the way they are supposed to," he added.

Despite the heat, Perez says it's much better than sitting at a desk all day.

"It feels great. I love my job. Seeing them being able to enjoy the comfort of their home and not suffer. It brings a smile to my face," he added.