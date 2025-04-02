Local car dealership stocking up on hybrid vehicles, before tariffs

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — At a car dealership in Escondido, the Toyota Prius is the number one seller. The dealership has been stocking up on these hybrid vehicles. It has purchased more than 20 Toyota hybrids in the last 30 days.

"My biggest concern with the tariffs is fear. Fear it instills in people," said Cisco Sanchez.

Sanchez says he is trying to help his customers and community cope with this fear as best as he can. He has sold cars at Escondido Auto Super Center for 14 years.

"We are trying to flood our inventory to make sure when the prices do go up and the inventory is low, that we have enough cars to feed our community and to help people out," said Sanchez.

Sanchez’s focus is on hybrid vehicles because he says you can still get a rebate. He says there is an influx customers, similar to when COVID-19 first started.

"We cannot hold onto the inventory. The customers are calling in. The cars are sold before they make it in. It’s COVID all over again," he added.

And with so much uncertainty, Sanchez hopes the Trump Administration will slow down when it comes to rolling out new policies.

“I think it’s just too much all at once. Everyday. It does not matter what side of the political side you are on," he said.