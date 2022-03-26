Living room of Oceanside condo damaged in fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A fire in a condominium Saturday was contained to the living room after firefighters made a quick knockdown, the Oceanside Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the fire at an eight-unit condo complex in the 500 block of Calle Montecito at 8:42 a.m. Saturday, Battalion Chief Lucifer Keener said.

Five minutes after the initial alarm, the first engine arrived and found black smoke and fire coming from a window on the bottom floor, Keener said.

"Upon entry, fire crews found the contents on fire in the living room," Keener said. "Crews advanced hose lines, entered the unit, and quickly knocked down the initial fire within eight minutes of arrival."

Additional crews ensured all occupants of adjoining condos were out of their homes and evaluated for any smoke and fire extensions.

"Quick knockdown and sufficient overhaul of the area confirmed the fire was kept to the room of origin," Keener said.

All other condo complex residents were able to return to their homes. No bystanders, homeowners or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.