Lightning strike sets Oceanside palm trees on fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- The Oceanside Fire Department responded Thursday afternoon to a lightning strike that caused several palm trees to burn.

A group of firefighters witnessed the lightning strike in the distance around 4:30 p.m., and within a few seconds after the strike, they saw flames and smoke starting to billow from the area, OFD said.

When crews arrived at the 4000 block of Auburn Ave., they found several trees burning near the backyard of the homes on the street. The lightning also caught the surrounding brush and grass on fire.

The fire burned approximately a quarter acre of brush, trees, and some fencing along the rear of the homes on Auburn Ave.

Firefighters say no one was injured and no homes were damaged. It took firefighters an hour to fully contain the blaze.