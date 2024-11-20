LGBTQ Center receives a new grant to help people with abortion services

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — It is the only LGBTQ Center in the North County. They just moved into their new location in Oceanside. It is a lot bigger than their old one. They also received a new grant.

"Because of how different the makeup in this region is, populations having their own unique identity of needs. It shows how important our center is," said Simón Guzman of the North County LGBTQ Resource Center.

Guzman says the North County LGBTQ Resource Center was busy through the election season and expects that to continue through the New Year. When it comes to LGBTQ rights, he says there are a lot of protections in California.

"We want to remind folks despite the hate that is out there, we are not alone. We do not want to encourage that kind of hate. On the contrary, we want to remind folks how safe we are and privileged we are to be in this state," he said.

But even in California, he says getting reproductive care like abortion services can be difficult for the LGBTQ community. The center just received a grant from the state to help with those barriers. Guzman says a staffer will be assigned to a client to help them navigate through the process.

"Someone will go with them to their appointment, be in the parking lot with them for support to get them to the doctor's office. To get them the care they need," he said.

For more information, visit https://www.ncresourcecenter.org/

