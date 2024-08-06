Lawsuit alleges school district ignored warning signs of staffer charged with molesting student

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A new lawsuit filed by a student in the San Dieguito Union High School District alleges the school system failed to properly supervise a staffer, who was charged in March with molesting the 12-year-old girl.

The lawsuit filed against the district and former school supervisor Omar Galeana alleges the employee gave marijuana to the girl and drove her in his car to the beach and a park.

“That is a sign of early grooming meaning that he was trying to get her to trust him,” said Morgan Stewart, a sexual abuse attorney in Irvine, who is representing the girl.

The lawsuit alleges the district knew or had reason to know Galeana posed a risk to children but despite that, allowed him to work as a trusted school supervisor.

“Several parents, independently of one another, went to the principal and reported that they had concerns,” said Stewart.

In March, Diegueno was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors relating to the alleged March 23rd assault and for contributing to the delinquency of a second minor.

Pleaded not guilty to charges

The lawsuit alleges the district allowed Galeana to spend considerable amounts of time with minors unsupervised and says he utilized “grooming techniques” to get close to her and other students.

He used WhatsApp and social media to communicate with students, the lawsuit says.

The district attorney successfully argued against bail for Galeana earlier this year. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges but hasn’t filed a response to the lawsuit.

The San Dieguito Union High School District said it had not yet received the lawsuit.

Spokesman Edwin Mendoza said when the allegations were brought to the district’s attention last spring, “We took immediate action to remove him from employment and work cooperatively with law enforcement so the facts could be gathered and justice may be served.”

He encouraged anyone with additional information to contact the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

“We continue to hope that justice will be served in this situation,” he said.