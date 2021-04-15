Law enforcement searching for San Marcos hit-and-run driver

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- The San Marcos Sheriff's Station is searching for the driver who hit a 71-year-old man in the North County on April 1 and fled the scene.

At about 8:00 a.m., deputies found Steven Drake lying on the ground after he was struck by a car on Woodland Parkway, just north of Fulton Drive.

Drake was rushed to a hospital with a traumatic brain injury and immediately placed on life support. The 71-year-old has since been removed from life support but is facing a long road to recovery.

Unfortunately, there were no witnesses or video surveillance footage of the incident.

However, Sheriff's Investigators have released a description of the car: a silver 2013-2016 Audi A4 with S4 trim line. The vehicle will have damage to the passenger side and is missing its fog light bezel, and its headlight washer cover, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Marcos Sheriff's Station's Traffic Division at (760) 510-5295.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.