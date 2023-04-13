Watch Now
Kimberly Hunt looks into sustainable water programs in San Diego County

Posted at 5:17 PM, Apr 12, 2023
2023-04-12

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — After two decades of drier conditions in the west, the concern for the Federal Government is how to keep the Colorado River flowing in the long term.

Kimberly Hunt is live in Oceanside at the Pure Water Facility.

The facility opened last year and is a first of its kind water treatment plant that turns waste water into drinking water.

It’s one of several new sustainable methods being used to provide a reliable local water supply, even during a drought.

