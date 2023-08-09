Kaiser Permanente opens its brand-new medical facility in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Wednesday morning Kaiser Permanente officially opened its brand-new medical facility in San Marcos.

Kaiser officials say the goal is to give those in the North County more health care options.

ABC10News was there for the ribbon cutting for the brand-new Kaiser Medical Center in San Marcos last month, where officials talked about the needs they hope this facility fills for the community.

This is Kaiser’s third hospital to open in San Diego County. The 182-bed facility will offer emergency, surgical care, labor and delivery, and NICU services.

This helps fill a major need in the North County, as Palomar Health’s Poway Medical Center, closed its labor and delivery unit. Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside suspended those services due to lack of births.

The new Medical Center will also have specialized safe room for parents experiencing a mental health crisis.

Kaiser officials say this new facility will bring about a thousand jobs to the area, and there is more room to expand services.