Horse dies from racing injury at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (CNS) - A 3-year-old thoroughbred colt has died after suffering an injury at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in the track's first horse racing death of the year, officials said Sunday.

Uncrowned King was injured in Saturday's seventh race. The official race chart said he was "chased from between, stumbled near the quarter pole, was pulled up and transported off the course via equine ambulance."

Track spokesman Mac McBride confirmed to City News Service on Sunday that Uncrowned King "was humanely euthanized due to injuries suffered racing."

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that his injury was a fractured shoulder. The newspaper added that his jockey, Alfredo Bautista, was thrown from the horse but did not appear to be seriously injured.

Uncrowned King had just two races in his career including Saturday.

Five racehorses died from racing or training injuries at Del Mar in 2024, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

