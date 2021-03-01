Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting in Fallbrook

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Monday publicly identified a man who was shot to death over the weekend in a rural neighborhood just east of Camp Pendleton.

David Caballero, 62, was found mortally wounded in the 3800 block of Alta Vista Drive in Fallbrook at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff's officials.

Medics took Caballero to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting of the Fallbrook resident were unclear, and officials have released no information regarding any suspects in the case.

"The manner of (Caballero's) death is still under investigation," Seiver said Monday afternoon.