Home floods along shuttered Poway golf course, owner blames new home construction

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — A home along the now-shuttered Stoneridge Country Club in Poway flooded during the storm early New Year's Day, and the homeowner says the flooding occurred due to the construction work being done to erect new houses along the former golf course.

“I ran down the hallway, woke my husband up and everyone else up in the house and was saying we’ve got water in the house, you’ve got to come right now," said Alison Park, who lives in the home on Tam O Shanter Avenue with her husband and two children. "...saw a huge lake coming from the right corner of my yard coming through and it was a disaster.”

The Park's say the water poured under the fence that borders the former golf course, flooding the back yard, with about an inch of water getting into the family's living room.

The carpet had to be torn out and the family anticipates needing to replace drywall to prevent mold. There was also damage in the yard, including a children's play house that Park says will need to be thrown out.

The family has lived in the home for five years and has never had an issue with flooding in the past. They say before the construction began, even heavier rain drained naturally onto the course. But Park says it's clear to see that the water poured down a culvert, which outlets along the dirt just up the hill from their home, and underneath the fence onto their property.

Park says it took took several hours to reach someone from Lennar, the company building the Farm in Poway development. They eventually came to investigate and provided a pump to begin drying out the yard.

When the family reported the incident to their insurance company, they were told they were not covered because the incident was caused by man. They were told they must go through Lennar.

The Park's hope Lennar will pay for the repairs, which they expect to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

“I’m not here to do a blame game. I just want accountability for my house to be fixed," Park said.

ABC 10News reached out to Lennar Monday morning, but did not hear back.