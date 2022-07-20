Historic southern swell brings massive waves to San Diego beaches

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - Crowds of people gathered to view a historic southern swell at some San Diego Beaches.

﻿

On Tuesday, you could hear the waves slamming against the rocks at La Jolla Cove. Some waves reached 13 feet; conditions for only the most experienced surfers.

Jesse Kemble has been surfing for nearly forty years.

"This happens once every few years for a south swell in the summer," said Kemble.

In the winter, this would be an average surf, but locals say it’s rare for this time of year.

” For La Jolla Cove, this is as good as it gets," said John Flaherty.

And lifeguards say it's best to watch from a distance.

Lifeguards discourage people from taking selfies on the cliff. They say waves are unpredictable and can quickly sweep people off their feet. Beaches facing the southwest are expected to take the biggest beating.

By early afternoon Tuesday, lifeguards had made more than

a dozen rescues at La Jolla beaches. No one was seriously hurt.

Conditions are expected to return to normal by Wednesday afternoon.

